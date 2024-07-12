"Since its institution in 2013, Malala Day has been observed on July 12 to doff our hats to the brave and feisty activist, Malala Yousafzai. It's also the birthday of the brave young woman who fought for her education and helped inspire several girls to educate themselves.This year, she celebrated her birthday with three Afghan girls studying in London. She shared a glimpse of her meeting on Platform X.'This year, I spent my birthday with Muska, Sana and Somaya — three amazing Afghan girls studying at Harrow High School in London,' the caption read..She also posted about their interaction with other classmates about life in Afghanistan before the Taliban seized power, and about the situation of girls there today..In the series of posts about her meeting, she said 17-year-old Sana was blessed to attend school every day. 'We're very privileged. We can make the decision ourselves to pursue a career or continue our education,' Sana said. 'Girls in Afghanistan don’t have that.'.Malala Yousafzai shared a glimpse of a girl's life in Afghanistan and at Harrow High School in her post..She urged leaders to take significant action to end gender disparity and mentioned the need to support women and share their stories..On October 9, 2012, Malala Yousafzai was shot while walking back home from school for opposing the Taliban restrictions on girls' education in her home country, Pakistan. She was then recognised for her brave act to fight for girls' education. She started a blog under a pseudonym in 2009 to voice fears about her school getting attacked and the increasing military activity in her hometown. She and her father continued to voice their opinions about girls' education even after her identity was revealed. .This day is observed to acknowledge the significance of education and women's fight for their rights.This day highlights that education is not an option, instead, it is a fundamental right of every girl child. Malala Day reminds people, especially women, to believe in themselves and raise their voices for their rights.Malala was recognised with the Nobel Prize for her efforts to promote education for children and is the youngest person to receive the laurel at the age of 17."