'Madgaon Express' Box Office Collection Day 5: Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut Collects Rs 1.46 Crore
'Madgaon Express' follows the journey of three childhood friends — played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary — who embark on a trip to Goa that goes wrong.
Actor Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut 'Madgaon Express' witnessed a drop in earnings on day 5. The comedy, which hit the screens on Friday, collected Rs 1.46 crore on Tuesday, taking its domestic box office collection total to Rs 11.34 crore.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X said that the movie attracted footfalls on day 5 due to reduced ticket rates and its earnings are at par with day 1 collection "which is a good sign".
Produced by Excel Entertainment, 'Madgaon Express' has received positive reviews. The movie also features Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.
#MadgaonExpress continues to attract footfalls on Day 5 [reduced ticket rates]â¦ Stays almost at par with Day 1 biz, which is a good signâ¦ Fri 1.63 cr, Sat 2.72 cr, Sun 2.81 cr, Mon 2.72 cr, Tue 1.46 cr. Total: â¹ 11.34 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/ONs6Cs69BT— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2024
Kunal Kemmu on Monday thanked the cast and crew of his directorial debut for making every day on the sets of the recently released film special. Kemmu shared an Instagram post on the occasion of Holi, also expressing gratitude to viewers for watching the film.
"From day 1 of shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgaon Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians," he wrote.
Kemmu, whose acting credits include 'Kalyug', 'Go Goa Gone' and 'Lootcase', has also penned the story of 'Madgaon Express'.
In an interview with PTI last week, Kemmu said he had set out to test his writing skills with 'Madgaon Express' and little did he imagine the endeavour would evolve into a feature film that would also allow him to step into the director's role.
"I didn't even know this would become a film. This (writing) was just like a practice session for me to see if I can do this. It was a solitary process which I went through, and no one knew that I was writing it," he said.
"In fact, I thought if it ever gets made, maybe I’ll play one of the boys, that's the intent with which I wrote it," the actor added.
(With PTI inputs)