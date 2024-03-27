'Madgaon Express' Box Office Collection Day 5: Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut Collects Rs 1.46 Crore

Kunal Kemmu on Monday thanked the cast and crew of his directorial debut for making every day on the sets of the recently released film special. Kemmu shared an Instagram post on the occasion of Holi, also expressing gratitude to viewers for watching the film.

"From day 1 of shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgaon Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians," he wrote.

Kemmu, whose acting credits include 'Kalyug', 'Go Goa Gone' and 'Lootcase', has also penned the story of 'Madgaon Express'.

In an interview with PTI last week, Kemmu said he had set out to test his writing skills with 'Madgaon Express' and little did he imagine the endeavour would evolve into a feature film that would also allow him to step into the director's role.

"I didn't even know this would become a film. This (writing) was just like a practice session for me to see if I can do this. It was a solitary process which I went through, and no one knew that I was writing it," he said.

"In fact, I thought if it ever gets made, maybe I’ll play one of the boys, that's the intent with which I wrote it," the actor added.

(With PTI inputs)