International Day Of Epidemic Preparedness 2023: Date, History And Significance
The International Day of Epidemic Preparedness is meant to raise awareness about preventing epidemics and to underscore the need for resilient health systems worldwide.
International Day Of Epidemic Preparedness: Date
The Covid-19 pandemic was a wake-up call for the entire world. It taught us that global health crises can disrupt lives and eventually cause largescale social and economic instability worldwide. The pandemic was the impulse for dedicating a specific date that highlights the need for preventing future pandemics through prevention. International Day of Epidemic Preparedness was founded on December 27, 2020.
The United National General Assembly wants all member states, UN-affiliated organisations, and global, private, and government organisations to observe International Day Of Epidemic Preparedness to signify the global fight against epidemics.
International Day Of Epidemic Preparedness: History
The Coronavirus outbreak in China started in late 2019. Despite being forewarned, there was little countries across the globe could do to prevent it from invading their borders and spreading rampantly. It quickly exposed the vulnerability of healthcare systems everywhere. The first International Day of Epidemic Preparedness was observed on December 27, 2020 as a response to this global alarm bell, which underlined the importance of prevention, detection and timely action against infectious disease outbreaks.
International Day Of Epidemic Preparedness: Significance
The Covid-19 pandemic was a reality check on the long-term impact of global health crises.
The United Nations system, in particular WHO, plays a key role in coordinating responses to epidemics, and in supporting national, regional and international efforts to prevent, mitigate and address the impact of infectious diseases and epidemics. The International Day of Epidemic Preparedness is a call to governments and all relevant stakeholders to apply the lessons learnt on epidemic management and to raise the level of preparedness for tackling all future global health challenges.
It is vital that authorities at the international level scale up their healthcare mechanisms as future pandemics could be more intense and serious than previous outbreaks. This is possible only by raising awareness, exchanging information, scientific knowledge and best practices, providing quality education and instituting epidemic awareness programmes at the local, national, regional and global levels.
The UN and WHO have also called for recognising the value of a One Health approach which stands for integration of plant, human, animal, and environmental health, along with other sectors.