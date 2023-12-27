International Day Of Epidemic Preparedness 2023: Date, History And Significance

The Covid-19 pandemic was a wake-up call for the entire world. It taught us that global health crises can disrupt lives and eventually cause largescale social and economic instability worldwide. The pandemic was the impulse for dedicating a specific date that highlights the need for preventing future pandemics through prevention. International Day of Epidemic Preparedness was founded on December 27, 2020.

The United National General Assembly wants all member states, UN-affiliated organisations, and global, private, and government organisations to observe International Day Of Epidemic Preparedness to signify the global fight against epidemics.