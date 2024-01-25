International Day Of Clean Energy 2024: Date, History, Significance And More

The climate crises combined with geopolitical instability, and major fluctuations in the prices of highly polluting fossil fuels make it clear that clean energy is more crucial than ever before.

United Nations statistics reveal approximately 675 million people live in the dark, which accounts for 4 in 5 people in Sub-Saharan Africa. Reliable power sources are also linked to markers of socio-economic development such as education, healthcare and growth opportunities.

The answer to combating all these challenges lies in adopting clean energy sources, which are available in abundance in nature. International Day of Clean Energy, celebrated on January 26, underlines the fact that clean energy is not just an alternative, but an urgent necessity.