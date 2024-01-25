International Day Of Clean Energy 2024: Date, History, Significance And More
International Day of Clean Energy, celebrated on January 26, underlines the fact that clean energy is not just an alternative, but an urgent necessity.
The climate crises combined with geopolitical instability, and major fluctuations in the prices of highly polluting fossil fuels make it clear that clean energy is more crucial than ever before.
United Nations statistics reveal approximately 675 million people live in the dark, which accounts for 4 in 5 people in Sub-Saharan Africa. Reliable power sources are also linked to markers of socio-economic development such as education, healthcare and growth opportunities.
International Day Of Clean Energy 2024: Background
Many developing nations without access to clean energy resort to using fossil fuels. According to the UN, if current trends continue, by 2030, one in four individuals will still use unhealthy, unsafe, and inefficient cooking systems that include the use of dung and wood.
The world is not yet on track to accomplish the Sustainable Development Goal 7. This goal aims to provide adequate access to reliable, affordable, sustainable, and modern energy for all by 2030.
The UN General Assembly will conduct a global stocktaking on this SDG in April 2024 to monitor the development and recommend appropriate solutions.
International Day Of Clean Energy 2024: Significance
This day is observed to create awareness and design an effective plan of action to adopt clean energy that benefits the planet and its people.
Clean energy is the answer to fighting climate change. It has been observed that a large volume of greenhouse gases are released when fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and gas are burned to produce heat and electricity. These gases are harmful to the planet.
Eliminating the use of fossil fuels is vital to protecting the planet.
International Day Of Clean Energy 2024: UN Facts
Scientists have emphasised the need to cut emissions by almost half by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050 to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.
Coal, oil, and gas (fossil fuels) are responsible for nearly 90% of global carbon dioxide emissions.
Fossil fuels still dominate global energy production, but renewable sources of energy, such as wind, solar, hydro, and geothermal, now power about 29% of electricity worldwide.