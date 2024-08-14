Independence Day 2024: Do's And Don'ts To Remember While Hoisting The Tricolour And Other Details

After 200 years of British rule, India became an independent nation on August 15, 1947. This day is celebrated with great pomp and fanfare across the nation every year.

Along with a host of other activities that take place on August 15, the Indian tricolour is hoisted on government structures as well as workplaces and in neighbourhoods.

The tricolour flag resembles the strength, peace, and prosperity of the nation. It is symbolic of the patriotism, and pride of every Indian.

However, as an Indian, it is important to be mindful of certain aspects while hoisting the tricolour on August 15.