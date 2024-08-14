Independence Day 2024: Do's And Don'ts To Remember While Hoisting The Tricolour And Other Details
The tricolour flag resembles the strength, peace, and prosperity of the nation. It is symbolic of the patriotism, and pride of every Indian.
After 200 years of British rule, India became an independent nation on August 15, 1947. This day is celebrated with great pomp and fanfare across the nation every year.
Along with a host of other activities that take place on August 15, the Indian tricolour is hoisted on government structures as well as workplaces and in neighbourhoods.
However, as an Indian, it is important to be mindful of certain aspects while hoisting the tricolour on August 15.
According to the Flag Code of India, 2002, the following norms are to be followed while hoisting the flag:
Flag Hoisting Rules: Do's & Don'ts Of Hoisting The Tricolour
The Do's:
The national flag may be hoisted in educational institutions (schools, colleges, sports camps, scout camps, etc.) to inspire respect for the flag. An oath of allegiance has been included in the flag hoisting in schools.
A member of a public, private organisation or an educational institution may hoist/display the national flag on all days and occasions, ceremonial or otherwise, consistent with the dignity and honour of the national flag.
Section 2 of the new code accepts the right of all private citizens to hoist the flag on their premises.
The Don'ts:
The flag cannot be used for communal gains, drapery, or clothes.
The flag cannot be intentionally allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in the water. It cannot be draped over the hood, top, and sides or back of vehicles, trains, boats or aircraft.
No other flag or bunting can be placed higher than the flag. Also, no object, including flower garlands or emblems can be placed on or above the flag. The tricolour cannot be used as a festoon, rosette or bunting.
Can A Citizen Hoist The Flag On Their Car?
The privilege of hoisting the national flag on motor cars is only limited to the following persons, as per paragraph 3.44 of the Flag Code of India, 2002.
President
Governors and Lieutenant Governors
Vice-President
Prime Minister
Heads of Indian Missions/Posts
Chief Minister and Cabinet Minister of a State or Union Territory
Cabinet Ministers, Minister of State, and Deputy Ministers of the Union
Chief Justice of India
Judges of the Supreme Court
Judges of High Courts
Chief Justice of High Courts
Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha, Chairman of Legislative Councils in States, Speakers of the Legislative Assemblies in States and Union Territories, Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council in States, Deputy Speakers of Legislative Assemblies in States and Union Territories
What Is Considered Inappropriate Flag Hoisting?
Alongside the 'Don'ts' mentioned above, the following practices are unacceptable while hoisting the flag:
The national flag shall not be displayed in an inverted manner, i.e., the saffron band should not be the bottom band.
A damaged or dishevelled national flag shall not be displayed.
The national flag shall not be dipped in salute to any person or thing.
The national flag shall not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in the water.
The national flag shall not be displayed or fastened in any manner that may damage it.
The national flag should not be flown from a single masthead (top part of a flagpole) simultaneously with any other flag or flags.
The national flag shall not be used to cover a speaker's desk, nor shall it be draped over a speaker's platform.
The national flag shall not be used as a portion of costume or uniform or accessory of any description which is worn below the waist of any person, nor shall it be embroidered or printed on cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, undergarments or any dress material.