Google Year In Search 2023: Here Are Top 10 News Events That Trended In India

India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on August 23, 2023, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

India became the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the Moon after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union. But no country has ever landed a rover on the treacherous south pole that scientists believe could hold important reserves of frozen water and precious elements.