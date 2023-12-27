Google Year In Search 2023: Here Are Top 10 News Events That Trended In India
Tech giant Google has released its 'Year in Search 2023' list and Chandrayaan-3 has topped the list of most searched news events this year. The diverse list includes national news events like Karnataka elections and Budget 2023 along with international news like the earthquake in Turkey, the death of Matthew Perry and more. Take a look at the most searched news events in India:
1. Chandrayaan-3
India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on August 23, 2023, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.
India became the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the Moon after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union. But no country has ever landed a rover on the treacherous south pole that scientists believe could hold important reserves of frozen water and precious elements.
2. Karnataka Election Results
The 2023 Karnataka Legislative Assembly election, held in May 2023, marked a historic shift in the state's political landscape. With a record 73.84% voter turnout, the Indian National Congress (INC) stormed back to power in a landslide victory, securing 135 seats – their highest tally since 1989. The BJP, the incumbent party, suffered a major setback, winning only 79 seats.
3. Israel News
The Israel–Hamas war started on October 7, 2023 when Hamas launched a sustained assault on Israel from the Gaza Strip. Over three months, 19,000 Palestinians and Israelis in all have been killed in the war, including 68 journalists and over 135 UNRWA aid workers.
4. Satish Kaushik
On March 9, 2023, actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away following a heart attack. Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness.
An alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, Kaushik was best known for his roles in films such as 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron', 'Mr India', 'Deewana Mastana', and 'Udta Punjab'.
à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤ âà¤®à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤à¤¤à¤¿à¤® à¤¸à¤ à¤¹à¥!â à¤ªà¤° à¤¯à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤à¤°à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¸à¥à¤¤ #SatishKaushik à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤²à¤¿à¤à¥à¤à¤à¤¾, à¤¯à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤¥à¤¾à¥¤45 à¤¸à¤¾à¤² à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤ªà¤° à¤à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£à¤µà¤¿à¤°à¤¾à¤® !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! à¤à¤®à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿! ððð pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023
5. Budget 2023
Presented in February 2023, India's budget for 2023-24 focused on propelling the nation through the "Amrit Kaal" or the 25 years leading to its centenary. Seven key priorities, acting as guiding stars, aimed to boost infrastructure, agriculture, technology, and education.
6. Turkey Earthquake
On February 6, 2023, two powerful earthquakes, with magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.5, rocked southern and central Turkey and northern and western Syria. The epicentre of the first earthquake was near Gaziantep, a major city in southern Turkey.
The earthquakes caused widespread damage, collapsing buildings, roads, and bridges. The official death toll in Turkey surpassed 50,000, with tens of thousands more injured. Millions of people were displaced from their homes.
7. Atiq Ahmed
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on April 15, 2023, while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj (Allahabad) for a checkup.
The brothers, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews around 10 pm. The three assailants were arrested immediately after the incident. The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings.
8. Matthew Perry
On October 28, 2023, 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry passed away at the age of 54 at his Pacific Palisades home. He was found unresponsive in his hot tub and was believed to have drowned.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office released an autopsy report that said that Perry's death was primarily caused by the "acute effects" of ketamine, a powerful anaesthetic with psychedelic properties.
9. Manipur News
Manipur made headlines for much of 2023 as it witnessed one of the worst ethnic conflicts between the Kuki and Meitei communities, resulting in over 200 deaths and leaving nearly 60,000 people homeless.
10. Odisha Train Accident
The Odisha train accident caused the deaths of 296 passengers and over 1,200 were injured. The accident took place on June 2, 2023, when the Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary freight train at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore and some of its derailed coaches fell onto the adjacent tracks and collided with the oncoming Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express.