Atal Setu Bridge: Auto Rickshaw Spotted On MTHL Despite Ban; Amused Netizens Ask 'How?'
More than 80,000 vehicles have used the Atal Setu, the country's longest sea bridge that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, since it was thrown open to the public at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
While Mumbai police has banned motorcycles, tractors, auto rickshaws, mopeds, animal-pulled carts and other slow-moving vehicles on the sea bridge, a photograph of an autorickshaw went viral on social media.
The image was shared by X user Saravanan Radhakrishnan. Several users raised their concerns and asked Mumbai Police to take action against the rickshaw driver. Many users also wondered how the three-wheeler got there while a few also posted hilarious comments.
Atal setu pic.twitter.com/YOVp08VmLm— Saravanan Radhakrishnan â®ï¸ (@saravnan_rd) January 15, 2024
Wow. They finally made it. Fast moving vehicle category!! #atalsetu #mthl #mumbai— RÃµh RÃ¥ (@echoman911) January 15, 2024
How did it make it till here?ð— Gaurav Khopkar ð®ð³ (@akash_railcric) January 15, 2024
There is a toll booth on Chirle and Ulwe side and for the Mumbai side, it starts in SoBo where Autos are just not allowed any way
@MMRDAOfficial @MTPHereToHelp @Navimumpolice any action is going to be taken against this culprit spoiling everyone's experience on the bridge?— A Fellow Mumbaikar (@aamchamumbaikar) January 15, 2024
People have also been spotted clicking selfies, stopping on the bridge to enjoy the view of the sea and even trying to access areas that could turn dangerous for those involved, as well as littering, with photographs, videos and reels flooding social media.
A video showing some couples crossing the bridge ladder to alight on a viewing platform also went viral, prompting some netizens to ask police to book them for the dangerous act.
In an appeal on X, the MMRDA said, 'Experience the joy of driving on India's longest sea bridge having speed limit of 100 kmph. For your safety, we advise against stopping on the bridge for selfies. Drive responsibly and enjoy the journey."
A top Mumbai police official told PTI that action was taken against 122 vehicles on the first day and 42 on Sunday night.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the country's longest sea bridge `Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu' which connects south Mumbai with the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, and said the completion of the Rs 17,840 crore project was the reflection of a changed India.
When he laid the foundation stone of the project (then called Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL)) which had faced a lot of roadblocks on December 24, 2016, he had resolved that the country would undergo a change, the PM said at the program near Navi Mumbai, noting that the bridge's construction got completed despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The six-lane trans-harbour bridge is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km sea-link.
(With PTI inputs)