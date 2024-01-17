Atal Setu Bridge: Auto Rickshaw Spotted On MTHL Despite Ban; Amused Netizens Ask 'How?'

More than 80,000 vehicles have used the Atal Setu, the country's longest sea bridge that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, since it was thrown open to the public at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

While Mumbai police has banned motorcycles, tractors, auto rickshaws, mopeds, animal-pulled carts and other slow-moving vehicles on the sea bridge, a photograph of an autorickshaw went viral on social media.

The image was shared by X user Saravanan Radhakrishnan. Several users raised their concerns and asked Mumbai Police to take action against the rickshaw driver. Many users also wondered how the three-wheeler got there while a few also posted hilarious comments.