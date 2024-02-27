Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Celebrations: Check Out The Guest List Here

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani is set to marry Radhika Merchant - the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant in July.

Ahead of the wedding ceremony in July, guests from around the world have been invited to three-day pre-wedding festivities beginning March 1, at Gujarat's Jamnagar.

According to a report by news agency PTI, India's top billionaires, including Gautam Adani and Sunil Bharti Mittal, mega stars from film industry such as Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan and cricketing icons from Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni are among those invited for the pre-wedding celebrations.

With Jamnagar not having five-star hotels, ultra-luxury tents housing best of facilities, including tiled bathrooms are being erected for the guests, the report said.