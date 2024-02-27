Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Celebrations: Check Out The Guest List Here
Hollywood pop icon Rihanna, along with Diljit Dosanjh and others are likely to perform on the occasion.
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani is set to marry Radhika Merchant - the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant in July.
Ahead of the wedding ceremony in July, guests from around the world have been invited to three-day pre-wedding festivities beginning March 1, at Gujarat's Jamnagar.
According to a report by news agency PTI, India's top billionaires, including Gautam Adani and Sunil Bharti Mittal, mega stars from film industry such as Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan and cricketing icons from Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni are among those invited for the pre-wedding celebrations.
With Jamnagar not having five-star hotels, ultra-luxury tents housing best of facilities, including tiled bathrooms are being erected for the guests, the report said.
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Guest List
According to PTI sources, the guest list includes international business leaders like:
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg,
Microsoft founder Bill Gates
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen
Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink
Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber
EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild
Indian business magnates invited include:
Gautam Adani and family
Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran
Aditya Birla Group Chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla and his family
Godrej family
Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani
RPSG Group head Sanjiv Goenka
Wipro's Rishad Premji
Uday Kotak
Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla
Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal
Hero's Pawan Munjal
Roshni Nadar of HCL
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath
Entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala
Sun Pharma's Dilip Sanghi
List of cricketers invited include:
Sachin Tendulkar and family
MS Dhoni and family
Rohit Sharma
K L Rahul
Hardik and Krunal Pandya
Ishan Kishan
Bollywood will be represented by:
Amitabh Bachchan and family,
Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Shahrukh Khan and family
Aamir Khan
Salman Khan
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna
Ajay Devgn and Kajol
Saif Ali Khan and family
Chunky Pandey
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Madhuri Dikshit and Sriram Nene
Aditya and Rani Chopra
Karan Johar
Boney Kapoor and family
Anil Kapoor and family
Varun Dhawan
Sidharth Malhotra
Shraddha Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor
Rajnikanth and family
The three-day-long event will be themed, according to 'Event Guide' sent to the invitees. Chartered flights have been arranged to ferry guests from Delhi and Mumbai to Jamnagar and back. Guests are expected to arrive by mid-day on March 1.
Day 1 celebrations are called 'An Evening in Everland' where guests are expected to wear elegant cocktail attire.
Day 2 will host 'A Walk on the Wildside' with 'jungle fever' being the suggested dress code. It is set to be held outdoors in the Ambanis' animal rescue centre in Jamnagar.
The guests will then proceed to 'Mela Rouge' which will be a potpourri of desi activities and the guests will wear their favourite south Asian attires.
For Day 3, two events - 'Tusker Trails' and 'Hashtakshar' are planned. The first event will be an outdoor affair where the guests will enjoy the natural beauty of Jamnagar and for the last and final event, they'll be dressed in 'heritage Indian Wear'.
(With PTI inputs)