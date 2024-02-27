NDTV ProfitTrendingAnant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Celebrations: Check Out The Guest List Here
Hollywood pop icon Rihanna, along with Diljit Dosanjh and others are likely to perform on the occasion.

27 Feb 2024, 05:01 PM IST
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Celebrations: Check Out The Guest List Here

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani is set to marry Radhika Merchant - the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant in July.

Ahead of the wedding ceremony in July, guests from around the world have been invited to three-day pre-wedding festivities beginning March 1, at Gujarat's Jamnagar.

According to a report by news agency PTI, India's top billionaires, including Gautam Adani and Sunil Bharti Mittal, mega stars from film industry such as Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan and cricketing icons from Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni are among those invited for the pre-wedding celebrations.

With Jamnagar not having five-star hotels, ultra-luxury tents housing best of facilities, including tiled bathrooms are being erected for the guests, the report said.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Guest List

According to PTI sources, the guest list includes international business leaders like:

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg,

  • Microsoft founder Bill Gates

  • Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

  • Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen

  • Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger

  • BlackRock CEO Larry Fink

  • Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber

  • EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild

Indian business magnates invited include:

  • Gautam Adani and family

  • Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran

  • Aditya Birla Group Chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla and his family

  • Godrej family

  • Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani

  • RPSG Group head Sanjiv Goenka

  • Wipro's Rishad Premji

  • Uday Kotak

  • Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla

  • Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal

  • Hero's Pawan Munjal

  • Roshni Nadar of HCL

  • Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath

  • Entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala

  • Sun Pharma's Dilip Sanghi

List of cricketers invited include:

  • Sachin Tendulkar and family

  • MS Dhoni and family

  • Rohit Sharma

  • K L Rahul

  • Hardik and Krunal Pandya

  • Ishan Kishan

Bollywood will be represented by:

  • Amitabh Bachchan and family,

  • Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

  • Shahrukh Khan and family

  • Aamir Khan

  • Salman Khan

  • Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

  • Ajay Devgn and Kajol

  • Saif Ali Khan and family

  • Chunky Pandey

  • Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

  • Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

  • Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

  • Madhuri Dikshit and Sriram Nene

  • Aditya and Rani Chopra

  • Karan Johar

  • Boney Kapoor and family

  • Anil Kapoor and family

  • Varun Dhawan

  • Sidharth Malhotra

  • Shraddha Kapoor

  • Karisma Kapoor

  • Rajnikanth and family

The three-day-long event will be themed, according to 'Event Guide' sent to the invitees. Chartered flights have been arranged to ferry guests from Delhi and Mumbai to Jamnagar and back. Guests are expected to arrive by mid-day on March 1.

Day 1 celebrations are called 'An Evening in Everland' where guests are expected to wear elegant cocktail attire.

Day 2 will host 'A Walk on the Wildside' with 'jungle fever' being the suggested dress code. It is set to be held outdoors in the Ambanis' animal rescue centre in Jamnagar.

The guests will then proceed to 'Mela Rouge' which will be a potpourri of desi activities and the guests will wear their favourite south Asian attires.

For Day 3, two events - 'Tusker Trails' and 'Hashtakshar' are planned. The first event will be an outdoor affair where the guests will enjoy the natural beauty of Jamnagar and for the last and final event, they'll be dressed in 'heritage Indian Wear'.

(With PTI inputs)

