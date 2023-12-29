Anand Mahindra Invites Meghalaya CM To Perform At Mahindra Blues After Viral Performance Video
The 45-year-old CM recently shared a video on social media of him playing the guitar of British heavy metal band Iron Maiden’s 'Wasted Years'.
Floored by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's stellar solo guitar performance, industrialist Anand Mahindra has extended him an invitation to perform at the Mahindra Blues Festival in February.
Sangma was performing at a cafe in Tura as part of his rock band reunion, officials told PTI.
'Saga' band members of which the CM himself was once an active member during their college days in Delhi had organised the reunion at the Roof Top Cafe in Tura on December 26.
The chief minister belted several numbers from Iron Maiden and others to relive their college days, officials said.
“Another rocking night ... Iron Maiden this time...” Sangma said in his post, which soon went viral.
Soon after, Mahindra took to micro-blogging site X (earlier Twitter) to invite Sangma.
"Uber cool…we need you out here at the @mahindrablues in Feb @SangmaConrad! (sic)" Mahindra posted.
'Wasted Years' was the 14th single released by English heavy metal band Iron Maiden and the first from their 'Somewhere in Time' album released in 1986.
The Meghalaya CM is an Iron Maiden fan. Last year, he had posted a video of him strumming to the same song, stating he was unwinding after a hectic Assembly session.
He has also shared glimpses of music concerts he has attended in Meghalaya. Recently, he visited Shillong to be a part of the Me’gong Festival, Westlife, and the Vengaboys concerts.
This is the second term for Conrad Sangma who was elected the 12th chief minister of Meghalaya in 2018. He is the son of former Meghalaya Chief Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma.
(With PTI inputs)