Anand Mahindra Invites Meghalaya CM To Perform At Mahindra Blues After Viral Performance Video

Floored by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's stellar solo guitar performance, industrialist Anand Mahindra has extended him an invitation to perform at the Mahindra Blues Festival in February.

The 45-year-old CM recently shared a video on social media of him playing the guitar of British heavy metal band Iron Maiden’s 'Wasted Years'.

Sangma was performing at a cafe in Tura as part of his rock band reunion, officials told PTI.

'Saga' band members of which the CM himself was once an active member during their college days in Delhi had organised the reunion at the Roof Top Cafe in Tura on December 26.

The chief minister belted several numbers from Iron Maiden and others to relive their college days, officials said.