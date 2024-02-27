Actor Ronit Roy Slams Swiggy Over Delivery Partner's Reckless Riding, Says 'Almost Killed...'

Actor Ronit Bose Roy slammed food delivery giant Swiggy over the reckless driving of its delivery partners. In a post on X, the actor said that he "almost killed" one of Swiggy's delivery partners as he was riding an electric moped on the wrong side of the road.

"But then, Do you even care for their lives or is it just business as usual?" the actor asked the company.

"@Swiggy I almost killed one of your riders. They definitely need instructions on riding. Riding those small electric mopeds doesn’t mean that they ride on the wrong side of the road onto oncoming traffic," he wrote on X.