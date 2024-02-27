Actor Ronit Roy Slams Swiggy Over Delivery Partner's Reckless Riding, Says 'Almost Killed...'
Responding to Roy's tweet, Swiggy acknowledged the issue and assured that they expect their delivery partners to adhere to all traffic rules.
Actor Ronit Bose Roy slammed food delivery giant Swiggy over the reckless driving of its delivery partners. In a post on X, the actor said that he "almost killed" one of Swiggy's delivery partners as he was riding an electric moped on the wrong side of the road.
"But then, Do you even care for their lives or is it just business as usual?" the actor asked the company.
"@Swiggy I almost killed one of your riders. They definitely need instructions on riding. Riding those small electric mopeds doesn’t mean that they ride on the wrong side of the road onto oncoming traffic," he wrote on X.
Responding to Roy's tweet, Swiggy acknowledged the issue and assured that they expect their delivery partners to adhere to all traffic rules. The company pledged to investigate the matter and urged Roy to provide any available details for necessary action.
“Hey Ronit, we expect our delivery partner to follow all traffic rules and have noted this to be looked into, do share any details if available for the necessary action to be taken,” Swiggy responded.
The conversation extended on X, with users sharing their own experiences and grievances regarding Swiggy's delivery partners' behaviour on the road.
One user from Bengaluru mentioned, “I was gonna tweet the same to Swiggy sometime back. I also see Swiggy delivery partners breaking the traffic rule a lot here in Bengaluru. Few delivery partners even have been beaten up because they crashed their 2-wheeler into someone else's.”
Another user wrote, “I almost daily see Swiggy and Zomato riders jumping traffic signal endangering their as well as others' life to earn a few more trips.”
While some users held Swiggy accountable, others questioned the responsibility of the riders.
"How’s that Swiggy’s fault? Isn’t it basic civic sense not to drive on the wrong side?" a user said.