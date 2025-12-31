12 Grapes, 0 Stock: How A Viral NYE Trend Has Drained Blinkit, Zepto, And Others Of Grapes

The buying spree is result of an old Spanish tradition called 'Las Doce Uvas De La Suerte' or the 12 grapes of luck, wherein people place 12 grapes in a plate over a table and as the clock strikes 12 on the midnight of Dec. 31, they get under the table with the plate and eat those grapes for good fortune.

Last year too, in a sea of ice cubes, cocktail mixers and snacks, what stood out among the top quick commerce orders were grapes. As per reports, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa informed that the delivery platform saw the highest number of single day grape orders on Dec. 31, 2024. It is likely that the trend may carry forward to the end of 2025 as well.

Last year on the same day, Swiggy Instamart had teased some fun at its customers and posted, "ye rahe aaj ke top 5 trending searches: milk, chips, chocolate, grapes, paneer. tum log kitna bhi grape grape karlo agle saal tumhara katne hi vala hai."

The tradition, which started out in Spain and parts of Latin America, became a worldwide sensation after finding its way to social media. It has also been amplified through word of mouth and personal belief systems. Many who performed the ritual claim that it worked for them.

Here's how to do it right —

A few minutes before the clock strikes 12 a.m., put out grapes in a plate

Put that plate over a table

As minutes move to the midnight, go under the table with the plate and begin eating the grapes.

Remember what your goals and wishes are for the new year with each grape.

While many like to write down the wishes to recall them better, just thinking about them consciously will also suffice.