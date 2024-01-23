Video Gamers May Be Risking Irreversible Hearing Loss: Study

Sound levels in popular video games pose a risk of irreversible hearing loss and could cause tinnitus, a recent study has revealed.

The research conducted by BMJ (British Medical Journal) Public Health, a scientific journal, emphasises the need to re-evaluate and regulate audio levels in gaming environments to protect the long-term auditory health of players.

While the impact of loud music and noisy environments on hearing has been recognised, the potential harm caused by video game sound levels has been largely overlooked. Gamers, known for playing at high-intensity levels for extended periods, may be facing unintended consequences.

It is estimated that there were over three billion gamers worldwide in 2022, making it an astounding population at risk.

The systematic review examined 14 studies from nine countries involving more than 50,000 participants. The reported sound levels ranged from 43.2 decibels (dB) for mobile devices to 80-89 dB in gaming centres, surpassing permissible safe limits. One study even reported impulse sounds during gameplay reaching an alarming 119 dB, exceeding safe exposure limits.

Several studies have highlighted a link between gaming and hearing-related issues. School students who frequented gaming centres were found to have increased odds of severe tinnitus and high-frequency sound hearing loss. Another large observational study linked video gaming to self-reported hearing loss severity.

Notably, the research uncovered gender differences in gaming behaviours, with boys playing more often, for longer durations, and at higher sound intensity levels than girls.

While the study acknowledges limitations, such as data dating back to the early 1990s and a lack of recent measurements, it urges a need for greater public health efforts. With gaps in evidence regarding e-sports, geographic variations, and age-related impact on hearing loss, the researchers have stressed on the importance of further research to inform preventive measures and global policy initiatives.