Vi To Use 6D Technologies’ Enterprise IoT Solution For Integration, Management Of Devices

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd. has announced that it will leverage an enterprise internet of things solution created by 6D Technologies, which offers digital solutions for telecom companies and enterprises.

The device management platform—Infinity Connectivity Management—will help provide Vi’s enterprise customers with an improved digital experience, real-time visibility and end-to-end management capabilities for multiple IoT services in India.

As telcos continue to reinvent with enterprise offerings to drive innovation, the demand for robust connectivity, device management and middleware solutions is increasing. Through this collaboration, Vi will leverage 6D Technologies' expertise to launch Vi IoT Smart Central platform.

The platform is aimed at enabling easy integration and management of IoT devices, allowing enterprises to accelerate the rollout of IoT vertical applications across industries such as automobiles, banking and utilities.

According to Vi, the single platform will help manage different aspects of IoT business: onboarding enterprises, enabling different IoT products, self-care digital experience, real-time visibility of IoT devices, SIM lifecycle management and end customer real-time charging, billing and invoicing. It will also enable flexible product configuration to provide different IoT offers to customers and control to business teams for service and order management.

“The platform provides out-of-the-box functionalities to enable Vi network and the IT team to seamlessly support various customers, provide superior turnaround time and better SLAs," said Jagbir Singh, chief technology officer at Vi.

"The platform not only offers localised flavours and adapts to fulfil market needs, but it also ensures compliance with standard specifications from 3GPP, GSMA and TM Forum," said Abhilash Sadanandan, co-founder and chief executive officer of 6D Technologies.

In addition to connectivity management, the platform offers enterprises 360-degree visibility and cost monetisation. By leveraging advanced technologies, 6D Technologies aims to help Vi enhance market leadership, improve customer experience and uplift business revenue.