Inside A New Era For Microsoft — And The Gaming Industry In 2024

Microsoft is coming in, they're saying the right things: Phil Spencer, the boss of Xbox, Microsoft's gaming unit, comes out and he says, “Hey, we want to retain what makes Blizzard great. We want to keep that magic going. We want to let you guys have your independence.” So people really were thrilled. They were like, “Wow, this is exactly what we want to hear. Finally, we have a new owner who gets it.” One important part of this whole equation is that as part of Activision Blizzard, the publicly traded company, if Blizzard delayed a game, which it often does, it is known to do quite a lot, that would affect the stock price. That would need to be explained to the board of directors.