Tech Data Expands Partnership With Ciena To Support Networking Solutions In India
The partnership aims to meet the rising demand for connectivity and innovation across industries.
Tech Data, a TD Synnex company, has announced its expanded partnership with Ciena, a networking systems, services and software organisation, in India.
This expansion is aimed at bolstering efforts to deliver networking solutions for the evolving digital landscape and escalating demand for connectivity.
"The network infrastructure market in India is projected to grow at a fast pace. Through our strategic partnership with Ciena, Tech Data is well-positioned to capitalise on this trend, empowering businesses nationwide to thrive in the digital era," Sundaresan K, country general manager, Tech Data India, said.
"Our technical specialists, supported by the Ciena team, will be readily available to offer guidance and training to our partners on Ciena products and technology, thus enhancing their capabilities to better serve their customers," Sundaresan said.
Ciena's portfolio leverages a mix of analytics and intelligence, programmable infrastructure, and software control and automation. With intent-based policies, its products are designed to self-configure and optimise to be able to continuously assess network pressures and demands.
“Ciena and Tech Data are teaming up to provide innovative service offerings to India to help pave the way for new opportunities and sustained growth," Amit Malik, vice president and sales leader at Ciena India, said. "With Ciena’s field-proven experience in networking innovations and Tech Data's channel expertise, this collaboration will empower even more service providers, enterprises and utilities in India to build their networks."