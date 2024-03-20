Tech Data Expands Partnership With Ciena To Support Networking Solutions In India

"Our technical specialists, supported by the Ciena team, will be readily available to offer guidance and training to our partners on Ciena products and technology, thus enhancing their capabilities to better serve their customers," Sundaresan said.

Ciena's portfolio leverages a mix of analytics and intelligence, programmable infrastructure, and software control and automation. With intent-based policies, its products are designed to self-configure and optimise to be able to continuously assess network pressures and demands.

“Ciena and Tech Data are teaming up to provide innovative service offerings to India to help pave the way for new opportunities and sustained growth," Amit Malik, vice president and sales leader at Ciena India, said. "With Ciena’s field-proven experience in networking innovations and Tech Data's channel expertise, this collaboration will empower even more service providers, enterprises and utilities in India to build their networks."