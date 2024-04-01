TCS Recognised With AWS Generative AI Competency Partner Status

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has been recognised with Amazon Web Services Generative AI Competency as a launch partner.

The competency is a recognition of TCS for its role in helping customers and the AWS Partner Network in progression of services, tools and infrastructure for the implementation of generative AI technologies such as Amazon Bedrock, Sagemaker Jumpstart, Q and CodeWhisperer.

TCS also said it has trained more than 350,000 of its employees on generative AI in a bid to create a large AI-ready workforce.

The AWS Generative AI competency is granted to partners that possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative AI. These partners facilitate integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the needs of enterprises.

“Our early and holistic focus in bringing generative AI capabilities at scale for our customers including AWS generative AI practice reflects TCS’ commitment towards enabling businesses with next-generation technologies for driving enterprise agility, innovation and growth,” said Krishna Mohan, vice president and deputy head, AI.Cloud Unit, TCS.

The AI.Cloud business unit addresses the needs of enterprises for cloud and AI adoption and works towards improving their customer journeys, productivity and operational performance, TCS said.

TCS said it has implemented AI to streamline different parts of the value chain for organisations. This includes the application of generative AI to enhance customer experience for airlines, featuring natural conversations with customers when their flight is delayed or cancelled, and providing alternative routing options.

Generative AI capabilities have also been used to streamline and simplify the contract review process, including identification and validation of clauses, and version control, thus improving the agility of contract closure and risk accuracy, the company said.

TCS offers various generative AI services and solutions, including consulting and advisory, solution design and prototyping, large language model training and fine-tuning, guardrail agent design, project delivery, ongoing maintenance and a responsible AI framework.