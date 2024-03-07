TCS Named Global Top Employer For 2024, Ranks Second In Employee Health, Wellness

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has been recognised as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute, which honours excellence in people practices.

TCS’ employee engagement and talent development initiatives have helped retain its position as a global employer of choice for the ninth consecutive year, the company said.

The global certification comes on the heels of the company being named a top employer in 32 countries and regions, including Europe, the U.K., Middle East, North America, Latin America and South-East Asia, TCS said. The company employs a diverse workforce of 603,305 employees in 55 countries, representing 153 nationalities as of Dec. 31, 2023, with women making up 35.7% of its workforce.

“TCS is a longstanding certified Top Employer. Starting country by country, then regional and now for years already a leading Global Top Employer. This is a testament to the people-centricity and vision at TCS," said Top Employers Institute Chief Executive Officer David Plink.

The survey evaluated six human resource domains and 20 topics, including work environment, diversity and inclusion, talent acquisition, people strategy, well-being and learning. TCS received special appreciation for two initiatives: the Engagement with Purpose framework, which focuses on the holistic well-being of employees, and TCS Elevate, a learning-based talent development programme.

In the Employee Health and Wellness category, TCS ranked second among participating organisations. TCS had earlier launched a mental well-being initiative, TCS Cares, which offers access to professional medical help and self-help tools in mental healthcare for employees and their families. TCS Fit4Life is another initiative that promotes wellbeing by encouraging associates to eat healthy, walk more, exercise regularly and destress.

“While it is humbling to receive this certification for the ninth consecutive year, it is satisfying to see TCS honoured on a world stage for its people practices," said Milind Lakkad, chief human resources officer at TCS.

“Employer brand is very important to TCS, and we are proud to report industry-best retention rates. Our ability to attract, nurture and retain the best talent is a major advantage for us and our customers see the benefits of these investments every day,” Lakkad said.