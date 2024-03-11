Stressed at Work? Your Office Phone Booth Could Tell Your Boss

The technology, though, raises questions about collecting medical information about employees, potentially without their consent and lacking a clear connection to their role. Hällfors said he’s well aware of those concerns, and insists that the data is anonymized and won’t drill down to individuals. But experts in privacy and ethics said there’s no guarantee that Framery’s clients won’t try to do exactly that. Any such tracking could run afoul of health-privacy laws, some of them recently passed or strengthened as states reckon with the fallout from the US Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.