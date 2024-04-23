Sinch Launches Interactive Document Management Product To Enhance Business Communication

Communications solutions provider Sinch AB has announced the launch of DocxComm, a document management product aimed at enhancing business communication through an interactive user experience across various communication channels.

According to Sinch, DocxComm ingests data from multiple sources and generates polished PDFs, images or an interactive flipbook. These communications can be instantly disseminated via any digital communication channel, maximising outreach and fostering user engagement.

The product offers an interactive reading experience with features like page turning, multimedia integration and zoom/pan functionality. Real-time updates help users stay informed via email, SMS or WhatsApp. It allows creation of multimedia content with interactive features, the company said.

DocxComm also enables data-driven businesses gain analytics and insights on user engagement to optimise communication strategies. It has potential use cases in industries like banking, real estate and healthcare, from sending clickable account statements to showcasing virtual property tours and educating patients with multimedia content.

“In today's communication landscape, businesses need to move beyond static content to capture user attention and drive results. DocxComm addresses this need by offering an innovative solution that transcends traditional document delivery," said Nitin Singhal, managing director of Sinch India.