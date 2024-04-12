Samsung To Unveil $44 Billion US Chip Push As Soon As Next Week

The world’s biggest memory-chip maker plans to outline the project in Taylor, Texas, alongside Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, according to people familiar with the matter. It’s secured more than $6 billion of US government grants for an investment outlay that’s expanded significantly to a total of $44 billion over multiple years, the people said. The timing and details of the announcement could still change before they’re finalized, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private matters.