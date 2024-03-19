Samsung Targeting To Increase 5G Smartphone Shipments In 2024

NDTV ProfitTechnologySamsung Targeting To Increase 5G Smartphone Shipments In 2024
Samsung plans to boost its 5G smartphone shipments in 2024, aiming for three-fourths of total smartphone shipments in India.

19 Mar 2024, 08:29 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones (Source: Samsung official website)

Electronics major Samsung on Tuesday said it was aiming to increase its 5G smartphone shipments.

Samsung's strategy for 2024 will be to prioritise 5G smartphones, said Akshay Rao, the company's General Manager (MX Business).

"We hope that our 5G handset contribution will increase from two-thirds to three-fourths of the total smartphone shipment in 2024 for India. In 2023, our 5G phone shipments accounted for 61 per cent," he said.

