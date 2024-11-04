Samsung Opens Its Largest Experience Store At DLF CyberHub In Gurugram

Samsung India has announced the launch of its largest experience store in Gurugram, Haryana. The 3,000-square-foot space, located at DLF CyberHub, will allow consumers to experience the consumer electronics band’s mobile and connected technology offerings.

The store features immersive zones that will enable visitors to experience hands-on interaction with Samsung’s flagship smartphones, wearables, audio devices and the SmartThings ecosystem.

“Our new Experience Store at DLF CyberHub marks a significant step in Samsung’s journey to bring innovative, seamlessly-integrated technology closer to consumers. The CyberHub location is set to elevate customer engagement through hands-on demonstrations, personalised consultations and immersive zones that highlight our latest innovations,” said Sumit Walia, vice president, D2C business, Samsung India.

The store offers omni-channel experience, and customers can transition between browsing in-store and purchasing online through Samsung’s Store+ platform. Whether in-store or online, consumers have access to over 1,200 Samsung products, ranging across mobiles, smart TVs and refrigerators, the company said.

To boost customer engagement, Samsung is also offering workshops designed for AI education as part of its ‘Learn @ Samsung’ initiative. This includes topics that focus on consumer interests such as doodling, photography, fitness and productivity.