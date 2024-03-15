‘Palworld’ Creator Explains Secret Sauce Of Indie Game Sensation

It has cartoony monsters, called Pals, in an otherwise photorealistic environment. The unusual art combination was a happy accident, Mizobe said. The team started with anime-style creatures from Unity Technologies Inc.’s asset store and then transitioned to Epic Games Inc.’s Unreal Engine, where most visuals were realistic. Blending the two seamlessly was one of the toughest parts of the game’s development, the studio chief said, and the end-result was a fresh visual mix that players weren’t used to.