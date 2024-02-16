Over 5.14 Billion Cyberattacks Targeting Indian Websites, Apps Blocked In 2023: Indusface Report

India witnessed an alarming spike in cybercrime with over 5.14 billion cyberattacks targeting websites and applications blocked in 2023. The attacks were on Indian enterprises, SMEs, and government organisations.

The report by Indusface sheds light on the vulnerability of various industries, particularly the healthcare sector, where 100% of sites faced bot attacks; and the banking, finance, and insurance industries, with 90% experiencing similar attacks.

With a 10 times increase in attacks, SaaS companies in India have rapidly emerged as key targets for cybercriminals due to the high-value customer data they store. The retail and e-commerce industries were mostly targets of carding attacks. Other industries analysed include IT services and consulting, manufacturing, telecommunications, marketing, and advertising.

The report stated that in 2023, eight out of 10 sites faced targeted bot attacks, witnessing a 46% increase each quarter, totaling over 467 million bot attacks. Major cyberattack origins, apart from India, included the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, Germany, and Singapore.

Cyberattacks exhibited an average quarterly spike of 63% from Q1 to Q4 in 2023, underscoring the urgency for robust cybersecurity measures, the report further added.

Distributed Denial of Service attacks recorded a significant 46% increase each quarter, reaching over 4.25 billion in 2023. Four out of 10 sites experienced a DDoS attack. The worrying aspect is that over 39% of enterprises were not confident about having the ability to prevent large-scale DDoS attacks.

"2023 was probably the year where bad bots really took off. That was one attack vector that saw high double-digit increases in QoQ. I would hazard a guess and attribute it to bad actors leveraging LLMs to deploy more bots at scale. Along with card cracking or credential stuffing, we also saw bot-driven, low-rate DDoS attacks being used more frequently," Ashish Tandon, CEO of Indusface, said.

"Coming to mitigation, we have seen reasonable success where AI models are alerting our managed services team of possible anomalies and the team is able to quickly take mitigation measures. I foresee this to be the theme in 2024, where a combination of AI+ humans will be crucial to thwart complex, multi-layered attacks," he said.