Nvidia CEO Faces Sky-High Investor Expectations At AI Conference

This year’s appearance carries more weight after Nvidia’s 2024 gains alone added $1 trillion in market value for the company, catapulting it into a position as the top-performing stock in the S&P 500 Index. It’s been a bumpy ride for investors since the March 7 record close: on Tuesday, the shares snapped the worst two-day drop in five months, only to slide again on Wednesday. In early trading Thursday, shares were down more than 1%.