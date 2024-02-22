NTT Data Named Leader In IDC Report For Smart Manufacturing Strategy Service Providers

Digital business and information technology services company NTT Data announced that it has been named a 'Leader' in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Smart Manufacturing Strategy Service Providers 2023–24 Vendor Assessment report.

The report assesses 11 vendors’ capabilities to provide strategic services that solve smart manufacturing operational and IT challenges.

As companies adopt new manufacturing technologies, service providers are helping them identify the right business cases and achieve value across operations, from product development to service delivery. NTT Data was one of five companies positioned to the 'Leaders' category.

“Companies are finding themselves with so much available technology that they cannot even identify the right business cases. So, instead of inadequate technology, they now face the problem of inadequate business, IT and digital strategy definition processes. In this context, the role of service providers is very relevant as they deliver the necessary breadth of portfolio and strategic vision to enable manufacturers to fully embrace smart manufacturing opportunities,” said Lorenzo Veronesi, associate research director for IDC Manufacturing Insights.

The IDC report highlighted NTT Data’s focus on industrial Internet of Things, enterprise asset performance, advanced process control and automated material handling systems. It also highlighted the integration of NTT Data’s Manufacturing Execution System solutions with equipment, specifications management, process management, scheduling and dispatching.

According to the report, “NTT Data’s value proposition is based on its global presence, wide ecosystem, fulfilment research and development activities, and its co-innovations with strategic customers and hyperscalers.”

The report noted the company’s focus on hyper-automation and its creation of edge machine learning accelerators that enable embedded devices to run local machine learning models.

“Manufacturers are facing unprecedented challenges today trying to integrate new technologies, respond to business pressures and take advantage of emerging market opportunities,” said Kaz Nishihata, director and senior executive vice president at NTT Data.

“We believe being named a Leader in smart manufacturing strategy services by the IDC MarketScape shows that NTT Data has the experience, technology, global reach and strategic skills to be the trusted partner they need to deliver the next generation of business outcomes.”