Non-Profit TRIAD Launched, Aims To Promote Indian Design Narrative

The Trans Regional Indian Association of Design was launched at Designing Tomorrow event on March 9, at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kancheepuram, Chennai.

TRIAD is a not-for-profit organisation that believes design is a catalyst for a brighter future and an Indian design narrative, in line with the aspiration of Viksit Bharat. The launch event was attended by artists, businesses, designers, researchers, students and teachers from the design world.

The main objective of TRIAD is to make design knowledge accessible to all and to imbibe Indian-ness in design, the organisation said in a press release. It aims to bridge the gap between art, design and society, propelling Indian design methodologies to address local challenges, while recognising the nation's cultural heritage. It seeks to promote indigenous art, craft and design, and elevate public awareness and appreciation of India's artistic heritage.

“After conducting a pilot programme with over 10,000 students nationwide, we identified a crucial gap. There was a primary need to shift the mindset from mere technology adoption to creating unique solutions that fit exactly what is needed," said Sathiyaseelan G, vice president, styling, at Ashok Leyland Ltd. and founding team member at TRIAD.

“Our initiative aims to engage students and equip the next generation with a 'Design First' mentality. India's journey to becoming a design hub cannot be merely aspirational, but a mandate for its progress and sustainability," Sathiyaseelan said.

By bridging the gap between academia and industry, TRIAD aims to foster collaboration through mentorship, scholarships and networks, establishing educational centres to promote skill development in traditional Indian art, craft and design.