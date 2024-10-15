New iPad Mini Hits Indian Markets—Check Out Price, Features And More

Photo Credit: Apple Website
Check out the specifications of the latest Apple iPad mini, launched in October 2024.
Apple has officially launched the latest version of the iPad mini in blue, purple, starlight, and space grey, starting from Rs 49,900.
The new iPad mini is powered by the A17 Pro chip with a faster CPU and GPU. It features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and supports the Apple Pencil Pro.
The iPad mini includes a 12MP wide back camera with Smart HDR 4 and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera.
Apple states that the iPad mini offers all-day battery life. The model now comes with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage configurations.
Users can expect improved capabilities in apps like Notes and Photos, with features that refine handwriting and help create personalised images from simple descriptions.
