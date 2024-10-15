Photo Credit: Apple Website

New iPad Mini Hits Indian Markets—Check Out Price, Features And More

Check out the specifications of the latest Apple iPad mini, launched in October 2024.

Updated On 09:04 PM IST, 15 Oct 2024

Apple Launches iPad Mini

Apple has officially launched the latest version of the iPad mini in blue, purple, starlight, and space grey, starting from Rs 49,900.

Photo Credit: Apple Website

Specifications

The new iPad mini is powered by the A17 Pro chip with a faster CPU and GPU. It features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and supports the Apple Pencil Pro.

Photo Credit: Apple Website

Camera

The iPad mini includes a 12MP wide back camera with Smart HDR 4 and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera.

Photo Credit: Apple Website

Battery And Storage

Apple states that the iPad mini offers all-day battery life. The model now comes with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage configurations.

Photo Credit: Apple Website

Apple Intelligence Integration

Users can expect improved capabilities in apps like Notes and Photos, with features that refine handwriting and help create personalised images from simple descriptions.

Photo Credit: Apple Website

