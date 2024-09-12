Most Enterprises Moving Fast To Adopt AI To Accelerate Mainframe Modernisation: Kyndryl

IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl has released its State of Mainframe Modernisation Survey, declaring that 2024 is the year of artificial intelligence adoption on the mainframe. The survey also showed that while modernisation projects are delivering significant financial benefits, many organisations continue to face skills shortages, preventing the transformation of complex, critical systems.

As business leaders face economic, competitive, technological and regulatory challenges, they are increasingly seeking to derive new value from their IT estate, including the mainframe. The survey of 500 business and IT leaders showed that 86% of respondents are quickly adopting AI and generative AI to accelerate their mainframe modernisation initiatives.

A third of respondents indicated that the platform has become a foundation for running AI-enabled workloads. Additionally, almost half aim to use generative AI to unlock and transform mainframe data into actionable insights.