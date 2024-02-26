Microsoft Strikes Deal With France’s Mistral, OpenAI Rival

In artificial intelligence, Microsoft has worked primarily with OpenAI, investing roughly $13 billion in the California startup. That sponsorship has helped make OpenAI a “significant new competitor in the technology industry,” Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a speech Monday at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. “Innovation and competition will require an extensive array of similar support for proprietary and open-source AI models, large and small, including the type of partnership we are announcing today with Mistral AI.”