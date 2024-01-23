Microsoft’s Bing, Edge To Avoid EU’s Digital Dominance Crackdown

The EU’s DMA strikes at the heart of the business models of six of the world’s most powerful technology firms deemed to be digital “gatekeepers.” While some of their services are now set to be exempt, Microsoft and Apple — alongside Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Amazon.com Inc. and TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd. — will still face a raft of new obligations aimed at preventing them from abusing their dominance in other parts of their business.