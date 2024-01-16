Microsoft Expands Office AI Copilot To Consumers, Smaller Companies

Microsoft announced the new services ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos where Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella will speak in an interview with Bloomberg. Microsoft’s consumer service, called Copilot Pro, offers similar features to OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus at the same price, though the integration with Office differentiates their product, Spataro said. The company plans to roll out a builder tool, similar to what OpenAI unveiled last year, that will let individuals create their own Copilots for a specific topic, a service that’s already available to enterprises.