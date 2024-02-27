Micron Begins HBM3E Production To Accelerate AI Growth, Reduce Data Centre Costs

Memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology said it has begun volume production of its High Bandwidth Memory 3E, or HBM3E, solution.

Micron’s 24GB 8H HBM3E will be part of the Nvidia H200 Tensor Core GPUs, which will begin shipping in the second calendar quarter of 2024.

As the demand for artificial intelligence continues to increase, the need for memory solutions to keep pace with expanded workloads is critical. Micron said that the HBM3E solution addresses this challenge by offering pin speeds greater than 9.2 gigabits per second, delivering more than 1.2 terabytes per second of memory bandwidth. This enables fast data access for AI accelerators, supercomputers and data centres.

The HBM3E also has lower power consumption, Micron said. To support increasing demand and usage of AI, HBM3E offers maximum throughput with lower levels of power consumption and improves data centre operational expense metrics.

With its 24GB capacity, HBM3E also allows data centres to scale AI applications, including for training neural networks and accelerating inferencing tasks, the company said.

“AI workloads are heavily reliant on memory bandwidth and capacity, and Micron is very well-positioned to support the significant AI growth ahead through our industry-leading HBM3E and HBM4 roadmaps, as well as our full portfolio of DRAM and NAND solutions for AI applications,” said Sumit Sadana, executive vice president and chief business officer at Micron Technology.

Micron also said it will begin sampling its 36GB 12-High HBM3E device, which is aimed at delivering greater than 1.2 TB/s performance and improved energy efficiency, in March 2024.