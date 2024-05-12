Zuckerberg’s Free AI Is a Clever Form of Bait

Like any good Silicon Valley tycoon, Zuckerberg has slapped a benevolent label on an effort to extract value for his company. The real reason he’s sharing his AI probably has more to do with trying to make life more difficult for his competitors, as well as improving Meta’s reputation so it can lure more experienced AI engineers. One day, it might also allow him to explore new ways to enhance his advertising business. Investors should rejoice, and AI developers with humanitarian ideals should think twice about joining him.