LTIMindtree Partners With Aforza To Deliver Digital Solutions In CRM, TPM

Aforza, a cloud and mobile solutions provider for consumer goods industry, has partnered with LTIMindtree Ltd. to deliver digital solutions in customer relationship management and trade promotion management for the consumer products industry.

The companies will jointly support front office operations of consumer products manufacturers and distributors. The partnership aims to assist businesses to grow profitably and safeguard margins through comprehensive omnichannel pricing control.

The collaboration will enable access to real-time data insights for better planning and decision-making and improve user experience in an attempt to boost field productivity through the value chain, the companies said.

LTIMindtree has established the Aforza Training Academy to virtually train and certify industry consultants. The companies will focus on various segments within the consumer products industry, including beauty, consumer healthcare, luxury brands, and food and beverages.

“With Aforza’s AI innovations and their digital content execution capabilities, the training for our consultants will add to their domain skills and elevate their advisory and implementation capabilities,” said Nachiket Deshpande, whole-time director and chief operating officer, LTIMindtree.

Through industry-specific offline mobile apps, the companies will enable professionals to work from anywhere. The collaboration will also focus on increasing distribution, availability, stock accuracy and fulfilment rates, and provide measures for a secure and compliant operational environment, the companies said.

“By combining Aforza’s industry-specific expertise and LTIMindtree’s digital transformation leadership, we will deliver unparalleled value to our customers, fostering growth, innovation and sustainable success,” said Ed Butterworth, chief commercial officer and co-founder of Aforza.