LTIMindtree Collaborates With IBM, IIT Madras To Advance Quantum Innovation Ecosystem
The move is aimed at LTIMindtree helping its customers to better leverage quantum computing technologies.
IBM has announced that technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree Ltd. has joined the IBM Quantum Network to explore quantum computing innovation for enterprises across industries.
LTIMindtree will have access to IBM resources, including its global quantum computing systems over the cloud, software and associated expertise. The move is aimed at LTIMindtree helping its customers to better leverage quantum computing technologies.
LTIMindtree will also collaborate with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, which is also an IBM Quantum Innovation Centre, on joint quantum research and workforce development.
"They're an important step towards a future where quantum computing could help solve more complex problems faster and more efficiently," Aan Chauhan, chief technology officer of LTIMindtree, said.
LTIMindtree plans to establish long-term projects, including applied research towards business and societal problems, quantum computing workshops and research grants. These initiatives aim to nurture quantum computing professionals and researchers at the company to create a sustainable and innovative ecosystem.
"We are excited to welcome LTIMindtree into the IBM Quantum Network and to help them explore the benefits of quantum computing, both for their internal teams and in solutions for their clients," Scott Crowder, vice president of IBM quantum adoption and business development, said.