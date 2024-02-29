LTIMindtree Collaborates With IBM, IIT Madras To Advance Quantum Innovation Ecosystem

IBM has announced that technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree Ltd. has joined the IBM Quantum Network to explore quantum computing innovation for enterprises across industries.

LTIMindtree will have access to IBM resources, including its global quantum computing systems over the cloud, software and associated expertise. The move is aimed at LTIMindtree helping its customers to better leverage quantum computing technologies.

LTIMindtree will also collaborate with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, which is also an IBM Quantum Innovation Centre, on joint quantum research and workforce development.