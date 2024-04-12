Kyndryl Expands Collaboration With EY To Optimise Auditing, Consulting Operations

IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl has expanded its collaboration with Ernst & Young LLP to continue managing its SAP environment, and provide modernisation and security services for systems that support its auditing and consulting operations.

EY will also leverage the expertise of Kyndryl Consult to help analyse and optimise its SAP processes. The objective is to identify new performance efficiencies that support its current SAP environment, along with longer-term growth and modernisation goals.

“The collaboration with Kyndryl is critical to the overall business success of EY. The EY SAP environment is a mix of both on-premises and cloud solutions, and Kyndryl plays a key role in supporting EY global financial processing on SAP around the globe,” said EY technology partner Tim Monson.

Kyndryl Consult will work to enhance the cyber resiliency of EY IT operations, with additional security for critical workloads, deliver service continuity and evolve data protection around business transactions with EY customers, the IT company said.

Kyndryl said it will integrate new endpoint security technology using zero trust principles to support EY’s compliance with shifting auditing standards and improve protection against cybersecurity threats. The company will incorporate new technology to enhance security vulnerability scanning, as well as integrating and running new malware and identity verification systems.