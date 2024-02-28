Kyndryl Announces Global Alliance With HPE For Private 5G Network Service Delivery

Information technology infrastructure services provider Kyndryl Holding Inc. has announced a global alliance with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.'s Athonet to jointly develop and deliver LTE and 5G private wireless services to customers worldwide.

By combining private LTE/5G by Athonet and enterprise campus wired and WLAN (Wi-Fi 6) connectivity solutions from HPE Aruba Networking, Kyndryl aims to enable enterprises to integrate private 5G and Wi-Fi networks.

Kyndryl said that the technology combination will offer improved security and connectivity, agility and enhanced overall experience for enterprises across sectors.

"Adding the private LTE/5G service to our joint capabilities will enable to us to capture new markets and customers, doing what we do best together to help large, global enterprises modernise, innovate and secure their businesses," said Paul Savill, global network and edge computing practice leader, Kyndryl.

Enterprises will be able to leverage Kyndryl Bridge, an open-integration technology services platform, to gain insights of their networks. With AIOps integrated into Kyndryl Bridge, organisations can automate IT infrastructure, reduce network downtime and improve mean time to repair, Kyndryl said.

The partnership will help deliver Athonet's open architecture solutions, which can work with radio and edge-to-cloud environment, to enterprises requiring robust private 5G solutions rather than closed-box solutions, according to David Stark, vice president and general manager, telco solutions, HPE.

"Kyndryl is also well equipped to bring our Wi-Fi and private 5G solutions together seamlessly to have a single fabric of wireless connectivity for digital and mission-critical communications," Stark said.

Kyndryl and HPE currently offer Compute-as-a-Service, multi-cloud mobility, networking and WLAN (Wi-Fi 6), ransomware and disaster recovery solutions for joint customers. The two companies jointly support organisations across various industries, including healthcare, fashion, beauty, financial services, telecommunications providers and transportation.