Justice Department Seeks Google Chrome Sale To Curb Monopoly

The Justice Department and a group of states proposed a raft of changes to the business practices of Alphabet Inc.’s Google — including a forced sale of the company’s Chrome web browser — in the wake of a landmark ruling that the tech giant illegally monopolized online search.

In a court filing Wednesday, antitrust enforcers said Google must divest Chrome, citing the judge’s earlier ruling that the browser “fortified [Google’s] dominance.” The agency and states said that they would also prefer a divestiture of the Android smartphone operating system, but recognizing that Google and others might oppose that, they would instead propose a series of limits on the business unit.

The government recommended the Chrome divestiture to “permanently stop Google’s control of this critical search access point and allow rival search engines the ability to access the browser that for many users is a gateway to the internet,” according to the filing.