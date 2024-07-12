"JSW Group has entered into a triparty memorandum of understanding with Karnataka’s MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology and Sharika Smartec, a company engaged in design and development of smart grid technologies, to convert conventional power system into flexible power system through innovative solutions.The collaboration will establish the JSW Centre of Excellence for Smart Grid technologies at the MSRIT campus in Bengaluru. According to the agreement, JSW Group shall provide financial grant to the JSW-COE, MSRIT shall establish and host the centre, and Sharika Smartec will be its knowledge partner and support in establishing, operating and maintaining the centre.The centre will provide a platform for learning, training and development for operations staff, engineers and managerial professionals in the field of power systems. According to a press release, it is expected to offer Lab-as-a-Service to engineering professionals, supporting startups while providing testing as well as consultative support.With the advent of AI, deep learning, big data, blockchain, networking and automation, the demand for innovative interventions in power and energy systems has become important. The centre will seek to cater to this need by providing advanced learning, design, development and implementation capabilities in smart grid or flexible power systems, contributing to the growth and advancement of the industry..PwC India, Google Cloud To Offer AI-Powered Security Operations To Indian Companies"