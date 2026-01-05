iPhone 18 A20 Chip Could Cost Apple Nearly Double The A19 As Advanced Tech Drives Prices

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 chip could be far more expensive to make than earlier models. A new report suggests the upcoming A20 processor is likely to cost Apple up to $280 per chip. That is about 80% more than the A19.

While earlier reports predicted a smaller increase, newer estimates are higher due to production issues, according to a new report by Apple Insider. Apple plans to use TSMC’s 2-nanometer process for the A20.

Though the manufacturing costs will go up, the new processor is expected to boost the speed and power efficiency of the iPhone18 series, the report added.

Apple's move to 5-nanometer and 3-nanometer technology have given it an edge in the past too. Notably, those shifts did not raise costs this sharply.