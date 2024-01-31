InvincibleMeta.AI Launches SaaS-Based Retail Solution Combining AI And VR

Immersive virtual reality platform InvincibleMeta.AI has launched a software-as-a-service-based retail solution named VRretail. The solution combines artificial intelligence with VR to create a virtual environment with AI avatars helping the shopping experience.

These avatars function as personal shopping aides, offering tailored recommendations, expert guidance on product selections and instant support, InvincibleMeta.AI said. It's similar to having a dedicated shopping assistant, integrated into the virtual landscape.

The solution establishes direct peer-to-peer connectivity with the customer service of the retail establishments a person navigates within the virtual domain, the company said. Through the technology, customers can avoid lengthy queues and engage in live interactions with the store's customer service team, obtain product insights and finalise purchases.

Ajay Setia, CEO of InvincibleMeta.AI, said, "We are thrilled to unveil VRretail to the global market. We’re undergoing the proof of concept (POC) phase with a leading bank for this initiative, and its transformative potential is truly remarkable. With the ongoing evolution of both AI and VR, the horizons of possibilities are boundless."

The launch comes on the heels of the company receiving the 'Best use of AI in Fintech' award for its breakthroughs in employing AI within the fintech domain.