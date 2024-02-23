India’s Tech, Intellectual Prowess Making Mark In Global Luxury Boom: Deloitte Report

India’s luxury goods market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by technological advancements and a growing focus on sustainability. According to Deloitte’s 2023 Global Powers of Luxury Goods report, India made significant contributions to the global luxury industry, which increased to $347 billion.

The growth was attributed to the strategic integration of technology, particularly generative artificial intelligence, which facilitates personalised customer experiences and real-time support.

With its growing middle class and weddings, India has become the second-largest gold jewellery market in the world. Traditional gold retailers are making way for modern retail chains with renowned luxury brands.

The report highlighted six Indian luxury companies that specialise in vertically integrated jewellery and are among the top 100 global luxury goods companies. Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Senco Gold and Thangamayil Jewellery are the new entrants, joining Titan, Kalyan Jewellers and Joyalukkas. These companies reported more than 20% sales growth in FY22 and contributed to the industry’s 32.8% composite growth.

Luxury brands are also driving sustainability initiatives in the fashion sector, emphasising circularity and environmental consciousness. The report underscored the role of emerging technologies in driving this green transition while fostering consumer trust and strengthening brand relationships.

Anand Ramanathan, partner, consumer products, Deloitte India, said, “Luxury brands are swiftly embracing environmentally responsible, circular economy models driven by evolving consumer preferences and regulatory mandates.”

“Digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and internet of things play a crucial role in advancing this green shift while enhancing brand-consumer relationships," Ramanathan said. "We anticipate these innovations to revolutionise the luxury market, globally.”

As the luxury sector continues its upward trajectory, companies are increasingly adopting circular economic principles and stepping up their sustainability efforts, including net-zero targets and supply chain traceability, the report noted.

At the same time, growing consumer consciousness regarding environmental, social and governance issues is influencing the luxury companies’ product strategies. In addition, this shift is propelled by increased governmental regulations and reporting standards, underscoring the industry’s commitment to responsible production practices and accountability.