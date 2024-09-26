Indian Organisations Low In Data Maturity, Robust Datasets Needed For Agentic Future: EY

India is on the cusp of an artificial intelligence-driven revolution, but its success depends on building a robust data ecosystem that can support the growing demands of AI, according to a new report by consulting firm EY.

The report—'Data 4.0: Making your data AI-ready'— noted that high-quality, trustworthy data forms the backbone of AI-driven innovations. Without data maturity, the prototyping, deployment and effective testing of generative AI or any type of analytics become very challenging.

Indian organisations are still low in data maturity, it said. To harness the full potential of gen AI applications, businesses must balance technology, people and processes. Without structured datasets, the output of AI models can be flawed, leading to inaccuracies in decision-making, inefficiencies in operations and missed opportunities for growth.

“For India to realise its full potential as a global leader in AI innovation, we must prioritise building a robust data foundation. Data is the backbone that will enable AI systems to drive efficiency, economic growth and transformative change across industries. By investing in data readiness today, we are not just advancing technology, we are fuelling the future growth of our nation," said Alexy Thomas, technology consulting partner, EY India.

As India prepares for an ‘agentic future’ where AI systems grow increasingly autonomous, the quality, quantity and accessibility of datasets will define success. For AI agents to deliver reliable and valuable insights, they need access to well-organised, accurate and timely data.