Indian Households Spent Around 4 Hours Every Day On Amazon Fire TV Devices In 2023: Report
In the latest Fire TV Streaming Trends Report report released by Amazon, it has been revealed that cricket emerged as the most streamed content in 2023, surpassing movies and TV shows on Fire TV devices across India.
The annual report, capturing aggregated insights on Indian viewers' content consumption habits, disclosed that users in Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu spent more hours streaming cricket than their counterparts in other states.
Indian households, on average, spent around four hours per day on Fire TV, engaging in various activities such as movies, shows, cricket matches, games, and music.
The data showed that a family in Delhi led the charts by streaming 5.4 hours daily, marking the highest duration by any Indian household using Fire TV.
Apart from cricket, users also reportedly demonstrated a keen interest in streaming other sports like Formula 1 races, which witnessed a significant 50% increase in viewership from the previous year.
Kids' content saw a notable surge as well, with a 31% increase in monthly streaming hours per customer. Popular apps like YouTube Kids, ChuChu TV, and HappyKids were among the favorites, the report stated.
Fire TV users also embraced music streaming, with one in every three users playing music through platforms like Amazon Music, Spotify, and other music apps.
According to the report, free, ad-supported streaming platforms gained traction, experiencing a 23% year-over-year increase in streaming hours. Apps such as YouTube, miniTV, and MX Player were the beneficiaries of this trend.
One of the key features contributing to the popularity of Fire TV is Alexa's universal voice search, the report said, adding approximately 80% users utilised Alexa to search and navigate through their favourite content across 12,000 apps.
In terms of content genres, comedy, thriller, and drama emerged as the most popular among Fire TV users. Indian titles like 'Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma', 'Big Boss', 'Anupama', 'Ramayan', and 'CID' dominated the voice-searched list.
Parents of young children leveraged Alexa to search and play popular kids' shows, including Cocomelon, Peppa Pig, and Chhota Bheem.
The report claimed Fire TV devices had achieved widespread adoption across the country, with families from Kavaratti in Lakshadweep to Purnia in Bihar using it to stream content.
Finally, the streaming report outlined the success of Prime Video on Fire TV, with movies like 'Pathan', 'Bawaal', 'Rocky aur Rani', 'Jailer', 'Drishyam 2', 'Pippa', and 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' being among the most streamed. Popular Prime Video original series such as 'Farzi', 'Dahaad', 'Jubilee', and 'Made In Heaven' were also well-received.