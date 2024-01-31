Indian Households Spent Around 4 Hours Every Day On Amazon Fire TV Devices In 2023: Report

In the latest Fire TV Streaming Trends Report report released by Amazon, it has been revealed that cricket emerged as the most streamed content in 2023, surpassing movies and TV shows on Fire TV devices across India.

The annual report, capturing aggregated insights on Indian viewers' content consumption habits, disclosed that users in Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu spent more hours streaming cricket than their counterparts in other states.

Indian households, on average, spent around four hours per day on Fire TV, engaging in various activities such as movies, shows, cricket matches, games, and music.

The data showed that a family in Delhi led the charts by streaming 5.4 hours daily, marking the highest duration by any Indian household using Fire TV.