Indian CIOs Consider AI Critical With Over A Quarter Investing In Generative AI: Survey

Almost all chief information officers consider artificial intelligence as critical for business success in 2024 with more than a quarter already investing in generative AI technologies, a report showed.

Leveraging emerging technologies such as generative AI topped the list of CIO priorities in 2024, surpassing revenue and profit growth, which was the top priority in 2023, the report commissioned by Lenovo and conducted by IDC showed.

Customer experience and satisfaction also climbed up the ladder to become one of the top priorities for CIOs. This reflects a shift in focus towards technological innovations and customer-centricity in the business landscape, the report said.

The report, CIO Playbook 2024: It’s all about Smarter AI, offered an overview of AI adoption in India and the Asia-Pacific. It surveyed over 900 CIOs, including over 150 in India.

“The AI Playbook echoes what we have been hearing from the customers. CIOs in India are most confident about AI, with 95% expressing certainty that it will create a competitive advantage, and 57% of them consider it to be a game changer for their organisations,” said Amit Luthra, managing director, India, Lenovo ISG.

“Higher investments in gen AI and machine learning followed by deep learning systems, underscore their desire to elevate operational efficiency, security, decision-making processes and customer experiences,” added Luthra.

In Asia-Pacific, spending on AI is anticipated to rise by 45% year-on-year in 2024 compared to 2023. For Indian CIOs, planning and investment make up the majority of costs (roughly 93%), with business intelligence and conversational AI ranking as the top two areas of interest. According to the survey, 84% of Indian CIOs are already utilising AI to improve their security framework, and 14% have plans to invest.

AI has impacted several technologies in India, including automation for increased efficiency, intelligent automation and robotics, and cybersecurity and threat detection. CIOs in India (28%) and Korea (33%) lead when it comes to gen AI investments in Asia-Pacific, followed by ASEAN+ (11%), ANZ (2%) and Japan (2%), the survey showed.

The survey also showed that companies in Asia-Pacific will implement AI workloads in a balanced manner. On average, AI workloads will be deployed on public cloud (31%), private cloud (28%) and hybrid cloud solutions (28%).

However, it is anticipated that issues with recruitment will continue, with skill development of employees and end-to-end network security considered the most important gen AI preparation tools, according to the survey.