How To Transfer Your Existing Railway Pass From UTS To RailOne App: Check Details
With a focus on streamlining the experience, the new RailOne app has been designed as a single “super app” for railway passengers.
Indian Railways is shifting passengers from the UTS mobile app to a new platform called RailOne. While the UTS application has not been fully withdrawn yet, its features, like seasonal pass booking and renewal, have been permanently stopped.
With a focus on streamlining the experience, the new RailOne app has been designed as a single “super app” for railway passengers. It combines many services that were earlier spread across different apps. Unlike UTS, which only supported unreserved tickets and season passes, RailOne allows users to book both reserved and unreserved tickets. It also supports suburban local train season passes using one login.
Features Of RailOne
RailOne is designed to improve how passengers interact with the railway system. Its interface is clean and easy to use, and it is available on both the Android Play Store and the iOS App Store.
The app supports unreserved UTS ticket booking through the R-Wallet. Users can get a 3% discount on these tickets. RailOne also offers live train tracking. Passengers can file complaints through the grievance redressal feature on the app. Offering enhanced convenience to passengers, the app also supports e-catering, porter booking and last-mile taxi services.
Reserved tickets are still booked through IRCTC. RailOne is authorised by IRCTC, similar to other partner apps. The app supports single sign-on using mPIN or biometric login. Existing RailConnect and UTS credentials also work. RailOne saves space by replacing multiple railway apps.
“Reserved tickets will continue to be offered on IRCTC. The RailOne app has also been authorised by IRCTC, just like many other commercial apps that have partnered with IRCTC,” the ministry earlier announced in a press release.
RailOne offers a single-sign-on system with login through mPIN or biometric authentication. Users can also log in using their existing RailConnect and UTS credentials. Since RailOne combines multiple railway services in one platform, passengers no longer need to download or manage several separate apps.
How To Transfer Existing Pass from UTS To RailOne
At present, UTS still allows journey ticket bookings, but its role is shrinking. According to the officials, season passes must move to RailOne using the ‘Transfer Ticket’ link, with wallet balances automatically carried over. Passengers just need to follow a few simple steps to make this transition smoothly:
Open the updated UTS app and locate the ‘Transfer Ticket’ link.
Select your active season pass (monthly, quarterly, or annual) to transfer.
Follow the on-screen instructions to link the pass to RailOne.
Complete login or registration on RailOne using your credentials.
Automatically transfer any UTS wallet balance to your RailOne account.
After registration on RailOne, users are required to set and use an M-PIN for added security.