How To Transfer Your Existing Railway Pass From UTS To RailOne App: Check Details

RailOne is designed to improve how passengers interact with the railway system. Its interface is clean and easy to use, and it is available on both the Android Play Store and the iOS App Store.

The app supports unreserved UTS ticket booking through the R-Wallet. Users can get a 3% discount on these tickets. RailOne also offers live train tracking. Passengers can file complaints through the grievance redressal feature on the app. Offering enhanced convenience to passengers, the app also supports e-catering, porter booking and last-mile taxi services.

Reserved tickets are still booked through IRCTC. RailOne is authorised by IRCTC, similar to other partner apps. The app supports single sign-on using mPIN or biometric login. Existing RailConnect and UTS credentials also work. RailOne saves space by replacing multiple railway apps.

“Reserved tickets will continue to be offered on IRCTC. The RailOne app has also been authorised by IRCTC, just like many other commercial apps that have partnered with IRCTC,” the ministry earlier announced in a press release.

