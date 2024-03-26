HCLTech To Boost AI, ML Offerings With New Microsoft Azure Specialisations

HCL Technologies Ltd. said it has received two new Microsoft Azure specialisations for its portfolio of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions.

The new specialisations—AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure and Build and Modernise AI Apps with Microsoft Azure—will be an addition to the company’s AI and ML solutions through the Scale AI data science platform.

The platform enables enterprises to develop and deploy custom ML models to improve customer experiences, streamline operations and facilitate decision-making.

"Our Scale AI platform facilitates the adoption and implementation of Azure AI solutions for clients. The latest AI specialisations recognise our deep expertise in Microsoft technologies and our comprehensive approach to AI innovation, which enable us to help enterprises achieve seamless integration of AI across their entire ecosystem," said Vijay Guntur, president, engineering and R&D services, HCLTech.

HCLTech said it now has 21 Microsoft specialisations covering Azure, modern workplace, security, analytics and business applications, in addition to AI and ML.