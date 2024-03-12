HCLTech Features In S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook For Second Straight Year

HCL Technologies Ltd. has been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024 for the second year in a row for doing business sustainably and helping its clients accelerate their sustainability agendas through technology.

S&P Global engaged with 9,400 companies across 62 industries globally to draw down a list of 759 companies, including HCLTech, which made it to the 2024 Sustainability Yearbook.

“This is yet another validation of our focus on embedding sustainability at the core of our business. We continue to be guided by our ESG strategy based on the tenets of act, pact and impact to deliver meaningful impact on communities and the planet,” said Santhosh Jayaram, global head, sustainability, HCLTech.

HCLTech is working to limit greenhouse gas emissions and align with the 1.5°C pathway by 2030, with the goal of achieving net zero target by 2040. The company aims to transition to 80% electricity usage from renewable energy by 2030.

The company said that in FY23, it replenished 26 times more water than it consumed across its operations in India. It also joined the Water Resilience Coalition and endorsed the CEO Water Mandate.

Through HCLFoundation programmes, the company said it had a positive impact on 5.5 million people in India, of which over 50% were women, and helped 12,000 people with disabilities.

It is also helping communities beyond India through grants, partnerships and employee volunteering. HCLTech Grant Americas has committed $5 million over five years in grants to non-governmental organisations fighting climate change and helping restore ecosystems and biodiversity, the company said.