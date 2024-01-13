Half Of Supply Chain Organisations Plan To Implement Gen AI In Next 12 Months: Gartner

Half of the supply chain leaders plan to implement generative artificial intelligence in the next 12 months, with an additional 14% already in the implementation stage, according to a survey by research and consulting firm Gartner. The survey also showed that chief supply chain officers are dedicating 5.8% of their function’s budget, on an average, to GenAI.

Nearly two-thirds of supply chain leaders plan to, or are already in the process of implementing the GenAI technology, with just 2% respondents having no plans to do so over the next year.

“CSCOs see GenAI as supportive of their broader digital transformation objectives. Many supply chain leaders were already leveraging supply chain technologies and advanced analytics, and it’s clear from this data that the majority also see the value in GenAI to enhance productivity, improve business agility and reduce costs,” said Noha Tohamy, distinguished VP analyst in Gartner’s Supply Chain Practice.

However, survey responses showed that supply chain lags other enterprise functions, like marketing and sales, in adoption of GenAI. This could present an opportunity for supply chain organisations to be “fast followers” by capitalising on early learnings and technology investments from other functional partners.

Survey data showed that the most impactful supply chain use cases for GenAI include areas such as code augmentation, providing more insights into supply chain key performance indicators and staff assistance chatbots.

The survey also showed that supply chain leaders are backing up their GenAI implementation plans with budget allocations. Supply chain leaders will allocate 5.8% of their budgets to the technology, as well as incremental employee spending to deploy GenAI. Sixty-five percent of respondents said they will hire dedicated staff and experts to help deploy the technology in 2024.

Tohamy said that the projected budget data shows that supply chain leaders are serious about making progress on GenAI solutions, and that they also recognise the need for additional resources to successfully move beyond small-scale pilots.

“CSCOs may also be factoring in impacts on employee roles required of their staff as they shift to higher value-add activities, while lower-level tasks are increasingly automated,” said Tohamy.